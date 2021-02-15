Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Budgam,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:59 AM

Two militant associates held in central Kashmir's Budgam: Police

The duo, as per police, was also actively involved in recruiting militants and OGWs with the aim to carry out militant activities in Budgam.
Representational Photo
Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two residents of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district associated with the LeT and TuM militant outfits along with incriminating material in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The duo- Sameer Ahmed Ittoo and Ubaid Ameen Mallah both residents of district Kulgam- were held by Budgam police along with 53RR yesterday, a police statement said.

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

“Incriminating materials including flags, banners and letter pad have been recovered from their possession,” it added.

Police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir and made posters, banners and flags of the militant outfits on the directions of their handlers across borders for further distribution at various locations in central and south Kashmir.

The duo, as per police, was also actively involved in recruiting militants and OGWs with the aim to carry out militant activities in Budgam.  

A case FIR No 6/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Chadoora and further investigation has been initiated, police said.  

