Two militant associates held in Handwara, arms recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two persons associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that two local militant associates of Hizb were arrested in Handwara.

“On the basis of reliable information regarding the movement of ANEs, Handwara police along with 30RR Langate and 92 BN CRPF laid a naka at Panditpora Kralgund. During checking of the vehicles and pedestrians, two suspicious persons on seeing the naka checking tried to escape from the spot but were chased and apprehended by the naka parties,” the report quoted a police spokesman.

It said, “The arrested persons on preliminary questioning disclosed their identity as, Asif Ahmad Dar S/o Ab Ahad Dar R/o Tulwari Langate and Muzamil Ahmad Peer,S/o Nazir Ahmad Peer R/o Muqam Shahwali Drugmulla Kupwara and on their personal searchn 02 Pistols, 02 pistol magazines, 20 pistol rounds have been recovered”.

These associates were active since 2018 and have worked for many HM cadres. They have carried out many financial transactions for HM cadres, transported huge amount of arms and ammunitions to other parts of the valley and were also providing logistic support and shelter to active militants operating in the area, added the statement.

In this context, Case FIR NO 68/2020 U/S 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 13,18,20 UA(P) Act stands registered in Police Station Kralgund and investigation has been taken up, police said.