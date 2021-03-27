Two militants, army man killed in Shopian gunfight; two soldiers wounded

Two militants and a soldier were killed and two more army men injured in a gunfight in Wangam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, reports said.



A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Wangam area of Shopian in the evening following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.



He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants opened fired on them.



The forces retaliated, and two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the official said, adding that a soldier was injured.



He said the injured soldier was taken to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital for treatment.



However, news agency GNS reported that three army soldiers were injured in the gunfight, who were shifted to 92 Base hospital where one of them succumbed.



It said that an M-4 carbine rifle was recovered the possession of the slain militants.