A firefight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district left two militants and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man dead on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight broke out today morning after a joint team of Police, Army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Bandzoo village of the district.

A police officer said that two unidentified militants and a CRPF man were killed in the gunfight. He said searches are still going on in the area.