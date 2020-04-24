Kashmir, Latest News
Kulgam
April 24, 2020

Two militants killed, abducted cop rescued: Kashmir Police

They said the militants were traveling with a cop who they had abducted when the shooting took place.
Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night said that two militants were killed by the security forces after they abducted a cop in Yaripora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

In a brief statement on Twitter, a police spokesman said the militants were shot dead in a brief encounter.

“A cop was injured in the operation,” read the statement, adding that the abducted cop was rescued by the security forces.

A police official said that the cop was abducted by the militants from Shipora Frisal.

“While chasing the militants, area domination party of the police stopped a vehicle at kharpora, Frisal. On checking, the militants fired on the police party, in retaliation two militants were killed,” he said.

