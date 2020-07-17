Kashmir, Latest News
Two militants killed, as many soldiers wounded in Kulgam gunfight

Two militants were killed and as many soldiers wounded in an ongoing encounter in Nagnad Chimmer area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 09 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Nagnad Chimmer.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Official sources told news agency GNS that two militants were killed so far in the ongoing operation. It said their identity was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, two army soldiers were also injured, one of them critically, in the gunfight. They were shifted to 92 Base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

