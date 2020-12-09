Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 9, 2020, 11:59 AM

Three militants killed, civilian injured in Pulwama gunfight

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army's 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Tiken.
Representational Photo
Three militants were killed and a civilian injured during a gunfight with the security forces in Tiken area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Official sources told news agency GNS that three militants have been killed in an ongoing gun-battle. However, the identity of the slain militants couldn’t be established yet.

They further said that a civilian was also injured during the exchange of fire. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be stable.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Tiken.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

