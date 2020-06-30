Two militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight, searches underway

Two militants were killed in an ongoing operation in Waghama area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that two militants has been killed in the operation so far. However, he said, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police and Army’s 03 RR launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Waghama.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Pertinently, 118 militants have been killed this year so far in Kashmir Valley.