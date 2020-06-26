Kashmir, Latest News
June 26, 2020

Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Tral

The forces maintained a tight cordon throughout the night to prevent the militants from escaping.
Two militants were on Friday killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

A spokesman said that the security forces killed one more militant in Chewa operation. He said two militants have been killed in the operation so far.

One militant was killed in the early hours of Friday morning.

Two AK rifles have been recovered from the site of the encounter, the spokesperson said.

He said the operation is in progress.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chewa Ular area of Tral in south Kashmir district on Thursday, following information about the presence of militants.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The forces maintained a tight cordon throughout the night to prevent the militants from escaping.

