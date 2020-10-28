Two militants killed in Manchowa Budgam encounter

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Manchowa area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said on Wednesday.

The gunfight broke out after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where militants were hiding they came under a heavy fire.

The security forces retaliated, triggering the encounter.

“Two unidentified militants have been killed as the search operation is still on,” police said.