Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 8:51 AM

Two militants killed in ongoing encounter in south Kashmir's Tral

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Tral.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 8:51 AM
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter in Naibugh area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that that two militants has been killed in the encounter.

Trending News

Convene All Party Meet: PC to PM Modi

Greater Kashmir

Naxals release CoBRA commando Manhas

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

NC holds special prayers in Kulgam for Farooq Abdullah's recovery

The identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Tral.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News