Two militants killed in ongoing encounter in south Kashmir's Tral

Two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter in Naibugh area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that that two militants has been killed in the encounter.

The identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Tral.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.