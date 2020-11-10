Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 9:59 AM

Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

hiding militants were repeatedly asked to surrender, however, they turned it down and fired upon the forces.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 9:59 AM
File Photo
File Photo

Two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in Kutpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

A senior police officer told news agency KNO that two unidentified militants have been killed so far while the search operation is on in the area.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

BJP converted J&K into testing laboratory: NC

Urs of Hazrat Shah Asrar Ud Din Wali (RA) | Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people

He added that hiding militants were repeatedly asked to surrender, however, they turned it down and fired upon the forces.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Bihar results: Counting underway amid tight security

Representational Photo

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

'PAGD candidates to fight DDC polls on respective party symbols'

BJP converted J&K into testing laboratory: NC

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Shopian district.

Tagged in
Related News