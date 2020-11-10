Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

Two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in Kutpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

A senior police officer told news agency KNO that two unidentified militants have been killed so far while the search operation is on in the area.

He added that hiding militants were repeatedly asked to surrender, however, they turned it down and fired upon the forces.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Shopian district.