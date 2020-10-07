Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 8:15 AM

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight, operation on

The operation was suspended late night on Tuesday due to darkness, however operation was resumed at the first light this morning.
File Pic
File Pic

Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter in Sugan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Official sources told GNS that two militants have been killed so far. However their identity couldn’t be ascertained yet, they said.

The operation was suspended late night on Tuesday due to darkness, however operation was resumed at the first light this morning.

A police officer told GNS that the militants were offered a chance to surrender, but they refused.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 3
44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Sighanpora last evening.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

