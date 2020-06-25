Two militants killed in Sopore gunfight, mobile Internet suspended

Two militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Hardshiva area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, reports said.

Officials told News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that two unidentified militants have been killed while as the searches are underway at the spot.

The official said a joint search operation was launched by Army’s 32 RR, SOG Sopore and CRPF in Hardshiva today morning following specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

During the searches, the hiding militants fired upon the security forces leading to an encounter, the official said.

He said two unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight.

Meanwhile, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in entire police district Sopore as a precautionary measure, said the official.