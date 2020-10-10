Two militants killed in south Kashmir's Kulgam, search operation on

Two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter in Chinigam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that two militant bodies are lying at the site of a gunfight that broke out around midnight in Chinigam village.

The bodies were yet to be recovered as the encounter was still underway, it said.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of police and Army’s 01RR launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Chinigam.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.