Two militants killed in Tral gunfight, operation over: Police

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Saimoh area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said one more militant was killed in the gunfight that broke out early Tuesday morning in Saimoh area.

“Saimoh Awantipora Encounter Update. One more militant killed, Toll 02. Operation over. Incriminating materials including #arms & #ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,” said the police on Twitter.

Earlier, according to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 42 RR and 180 battalion of CRPF launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation in Saimoh amid inputs about the presence of the militants.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.