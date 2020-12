Two militants were killed and one arrested during a gunfight near Dugran along the Mughal road in Poonch district on Sunday.

“Two (militants) killed. One associate arrested at Poshana area in Poonch in a joint operation by JKP and Army,” police said in a tweet.

The identity of slain militants was yet to be ascertained even as the reports suggested that they were non locals.

The gunfight broke out after the police and army’s 16 RR launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation in the area.