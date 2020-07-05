Two militants slain in Kulgam gunfight test COVID-19 positive: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said the samples of two militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Arreh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district yesterday have tested COVID-19 positive.

“…while carrying out the medico-legal formalities the samples of the killed militants were taken and sent for Covid-19 test. Today, the test reports were received from CD Hospital Srinagar and both the killed militants were confirmed as Coronavirus positive,” said a police spokesman.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of people from inherent risk of contracting the infection, the burial of the killed militants is carried out at designated places, he said.

Medico-legal formalities are strictly followed in respect of such killed militants which includes post-mortem, DNA and Covid-19 tests.

“The bodies of the said killed militants shall be carried through protective care ambulance and buried strictly as per Covid-19 protocol at Baramulla,” he added further.