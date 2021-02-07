Two minor brothers go missing from home in north Kashmir's Sopore

Two minor brothers have gone missing from their home in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district even as police have launched searches to trace out the duo.

The duo- Faizan Ahmad, around 14 years old and Rizwan Ahmad, aged about 12, sons of Muhammad Ashraf Dar of Nowpora village of Sopore-went missing on Saturday February 6 prompting Dar to lodge a missing complaint at Police Station Sopore, a police official told Greater Kashmir.

He said that Dar had searched for his missing sons but to no avail.

Sopore Police have launched searches into the matter and asked general public to contact it on the following phone numbers in case of any clues about the duo’s whereabouts:

The numbers: 9596773010, 7889980105, 9596773024 and 70067 07586.