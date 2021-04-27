Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara

At least two more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday in border town Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The deceased duo comprise a 65-year-old woman from Amrooi Karnah and a 47-year-old woman from Suliaman, who breathed their last in Srinagar’s JLNM Hospital Rainawari and SMHS Hospital respectively on late Monday night, Tehsildar Karnah, Mushtaq Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

He said the elderly woman had been in Srinagar for the last fifteen days while the younger was putting up there since the last one and a half month.

As per Mushtaq, both the women were undergoing treatment at Bone & Joint Hospital Srinagar and might have come in contact with a COVID positive person there.

He said that the last rites of both the women were carried under proper COVID protocol and were buried in their ancestral graveyard in Karnah.

Besides, the sampling of their primary contacts is being carried out so that the virus can be contained, he added.

Notably there are a total 70 COVID positive cases in Karnah who all are said to be stable and have been home quarantined.

Few days back, a woman from Karnah had also died of COVID-19, thus making her death the first due to COVID-19 this year in the north Kashmir district.