Two more COVID-19 deaths take J&K tally to 111

Two more patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at SMHS hospital here, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus in the Union Territory to 111, officials said on Thursday.

A health official told the news agency KNO that two positive cases include a 73-year-old woman from Firdous Abad Batmaloo and 75-year-old man from Budgam.

Dr Nazir Ahmad Choudhary, Medical Superintendent at SMHS said that the two elderly patients died a few hours after they were admitted at the hospital.

“Their swabs were taken which came positive and both the patients were having underlying problems like Hypertension, Pneumonia, COPD besides other ailments,” he said.

Earlier, two patients including a 55-year-old male from Hatipora Kulgam and 65-year-old male from Sopore Baramulla who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at SKIMS.

Dr G H Yatoo Nodal Officer for COVID-19 at SKIMS told KNO that the patient from Yaripora area of Kulgam who had been undergoing treatment since 22 June died during the night at around 12:10 am.

“Patient was a known case of HTN with T2 DM with multifocal Encephalopathy,” he said.

He further added that the patient from Sopore who was also admitted on June 22 died at SKIMS at 3:05 am due to sudden cardiopulmonary arrest.

“Patient was suffering from community acquired Pneumonia (CAP) besides HTN, T2DM and other ailments,” he said.

With two more deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the UT has reached to 111 including 98 from Kashmir division and 13 from Jammu division.