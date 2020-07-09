Two more COVID-19 deaths take J&K toll to 153

Kashmir Valley on Thursday reported two more deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 153. So far, four patients, all women have died due to the disease today.

Officials said that a 65-year-old woman from Kulgam died at SKIMS Bemina, one of the exclusive facilities meant for the management of the covid-19 in the Valley.

The sexagenarian was referred from Kulgam and died this afternoon, Dr Shifa Deva, Medical Superintendent of the hospital told GNS.

“Having breathlessness, she was admitted at around 7 p.m. on July 8. She was having pneumonia besides other underlying ailments such as hypertension,” she said.

Earlier, 80-year-old, 60-year-old and 70-year-old women from Srinagar Baramulla, and Pulwama districts respectively died at SMHS and CD hospitals here.

Talking to GNS, Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, said that the octogenarian from Natipora Srinagar died at 4:15 a.m.

Admitted to the hospital on June 1, Dr Chodhary said that she had underlying ailments like hypertension, diabetes and community-acquired bilateral pneumonia (CAP).

Regarding 70-year-old from Pulwama, Dr Choudhary said she was having multiple problems including bilateral pneumonia. She was admitted on July 6 and died today, he added.

Meanwhile, the sexagenarian woman from Pattan area of north Kashmir district died at CD hospital, one among the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients.

“She was admitted in ICU of the hospital on June 6 with hypertension, hypothyroidism and bilateral pneumonia,” Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent of the CD hospital, told GNS.

With these deaths, 139 people in Kashmir and 14 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 39 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (31), Kulgam (18), Shopian (14), Anantnag (12), Budgam (11), Jammu (8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.