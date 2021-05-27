Ladakh, Latest News
Leh,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 11:24 AM

Two more Covid deaths, 235 new cases reported in Ladakh

Out of the new cases, 196 were in Leh and 39 in Kargil. The active cases stands at 1,664 with 1,443 in Leh and 221 in Kargil.
Ladakh has registered two more coronavirus fatalities and 235 new infections, taking the COVID-19 tally to 18,045 and death toll to 181, officials said on Thursday.

Leh and Kargil districts reported one fatality each.

Leh has accounted for 132 deaths and Kargil 49, officials said, quoting the bulletin released by the directorate of health services.

Out of the new cases, 196 were in Leh and 39 in Kargil. The active cases stands at 1,664 with 1,443 in Leh and 221 in Kargil.

A total of 130 more patients, including 100 from Leh and 30 from Kargil, have recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 16,200.

