Two more deaths in a day take Covid-19 toll in J&K to 50

Jammu and Kashmir reported two more deaths due to novel coronavirus, taking the number of people who died due to the virus to four on Tuesday and overall 50 in Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Professor Farooq Jan, medical Superintendent SKIMS, told news agency GNS that a 31-year-old man from DH Pora Kulgam who was admitted on June 5 died at 5:50 p.m.

“He was a case of HTN, CKD. He was on Haemodialysis with right sided lung consolidation. After testing positive he was admitted in infectious disease block,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old cancer patient, who had tested positive for the covid-19 a week ago, died at CD hospital.

However, his latest swab sample, taken before his death, returned negative for the covid-19 this afternoon, Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of virus, told GNS.

“He was suffering from last stage of Cancer. His first sample returned positive a week ago,” Dr Tak said. “We had taken his repeat sample which came out to be negative,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo told GNS that the patient was having late stage malignancy and had tested positive for COVID. “He was admitted in CD Hospital. However his follow up test came negative but he died.”

Earlier, Valley reported two deaths due to the novel coronavirus including a 70-year-old covid-19 patient from Panzath village in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district who died at GMC Anantnag.

Prior to him, a 52-year-old man, who was an auto driver by profession died at the CD hospital.

With the fatalities, the death toll due to the pathogen has risen in Jammu and Kashmir to 50—45 in Valley and 5 in Jammu division.

So far Srinagar district with 12 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla ten, Kulgam seven, Anantnag six, three each in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu, two in Budgam while one death each has been reported from Pulwama, Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.