Two more deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 129

Kashmir Valley reported two more deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 129, officials said on Sunday.

Among them, a 40-year-old man from Baramulla died at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in the Valley, while another, a 70-year-old man from Anantnag district passed away at SKIMS Soura.

Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, Dr Salim Tak, told GNS that the patient, a resident of Sangrama Sopore area of the northern Kashmir district, was suffering from bilateral pneumonia. “He was shifted from SMHS hospital to CD hospital on June 27,” he added.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Professor Farooq Jan, told GNS that the septuagenarian was admitted in ward 2A of the hospital on July 3 with bilateral pneumonia with Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP).

“His sample for covid19 was collected on the same day and came out positive on July 4,” he said, adding, “The patient was on NIV support and his attendants had given negative consent for intubation. The patient expired at 10 p.m. on July 4.” The body was kept in mortuary overnight, he said.

With the deaths, 129 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 115 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 30 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (23), Kulgam (16), Shopian (13), Anantnag (11), Budgam (100, Jammu(8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Doda (two) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.