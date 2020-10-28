Two more die of COVID-19 in Ladakh; 46 new cases

Two more persons died of COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the death toll in the Union Territory to 73 while 46 fresh cases pushed the tally to 6,024, officials said on Wednesday.

Forty-six more patients also recovered from the disease, bringing down the active cases to 689 – 556 in Leh district and 133 in Kargil district, they said.

Two patients, who had recently tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Leh, the officials said, adding that the number of COVID-related deaths in the district now stands at 35. The rest of the 38 fatalities had taken place in Kargil.

Of the new cases, 39 persons tested positive in Leh and seven more in Kargil, they said.

The officials said 33 COVID-19 patients were discharged in Leh and 13 others in Kargil after recovery.

With this, the total number of those recovered has gone up to 5,262, which is 87 per cent of the total caseload, they said.