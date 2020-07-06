Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 9:00 AM

Two more die of Covid-19, J&K tally now 135

Sources said that the victims are residents of Baramulla and Budgam.
Kashmir Valley reported two more deaths on Monday due to covid-19, taking the death toll due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 135.

One is 90-year-old man from Tangmarg area of Baramulla and other one is 56 year old male from Kralpora Budgam.

“The 90 year- old man from Baramulla was admitted on 26th June and died at 2:00 a.m early morning today. He was suffering from Hypertension, cardiac ailments and bilateral pneumonia, Medical Superintendent CD, Dr. Saleem Tak, told GNS.

56 year-old man from Kralpora was suffering HTN, CKD and bilateral Community acquired pneumonia. Patient was also on dialysis as well. He expired today early morning at 4 am, Medical superintendent Dr Farooq Jan of SKIMS told news agency GNS.

With the deaths, 135 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 119 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 32 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (24), Kulgam (16), Shopian (13), Anantnag (11), Budgam (10),  Jammu(8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Bandipora (three), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.

