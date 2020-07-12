Two more die of COVID-19, J&K toll 178

Kashmir Valley reported two more deaths due to covid-19 on Sunday, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 178.

The victims include a 65-year-old man from Tangmarg in Baramulla district and a 40-year-old man from Habba Kadal of Srinagar. So far seven people have succumbed to the virus today and four of the deaths were reported at SKIMS Soura and three at SMHS hospital here.

Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Choudhary told news agency GNS that the sexagenarian from Tangmarg had bilateral pneumonia besides other ailments.

Regarding the quadragenarian from Habba Kadal, Dr Choudhary said he was having breathlessness and hypothyroidism besides other ailments. “He was admitted on July 8 and died today,” he added.

Earlier, a 55-year-old resident of Chadoora area of the district with underlying ailments including hypertension died, five days after his admission to the hospital, Dr Choudhary told GNS.

Meanwhile, four patients died at SKIMS Soura, including a 55-year-old woman from Kangan Ganderbal, a 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh Srinagar and two women— one 80-year-old woman and other 47-year-old-old— from Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

“The 55-year-old woman was admitted on July 9 and died at 9:15 a.m. due to cardiopulmonary arrest,” Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told GNS.

“She was a case of ICSOL (Intra-cranial space occupying lesion),” he added.

Professor Jan said that the sexagenarian from Gulab Bagh was admitted on July 9.

Suffering from community acquired pneumonia (CAP) and other underlying ailments, the man was sampled for covid-19 on July 10 and came out positive next day, he said. “The patient was shifted to Ward 2Aand Expired on at 03:25 a.m. today with his cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest.”

Regarding the octogenarian woman, a resident of Budoo Kulgam, Professor Jan said that she passed away at 01:50 a.m. “with cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest.” “She was admitted on June 26 as a case of ADHF ppt CAP with AF”.

As regards the 47-year-old woman from Kulgam, Professor Jan said that she died at 02:20 a.m. “with cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest.”

“The patient was admitted on July 10 and was a known case of HTN T2DM ,CKD With CAP,” he added.

With these deaths, 161 people in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 44 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (33), Kulgam (20), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (13), Jammu (10), Kupwara (9), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Ganderbal (3) and Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.