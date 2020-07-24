Two more elderly die of Covid-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll 291

Kashmir Valley on Friday reported two more deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 291, officials said on Friday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that a 65-year-old woman from Sopore died at SMHS hospital, a couple of days after she was admitted to the hospital. “She was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, HTN and T2DM,” a senior doctor at the hospital said.

He said that another covid-19 patient also died at the hospital and the victim was a 65-year-old resident of Rainawari Khanyar Srinagar.

Earlier, four persons died due to the virus and three of them were from Kashmir Valley and another, a police official, from Jammu.

Official sources told GNS that a 58-year-old man from Gandhi Nagar, admitted at the isolation ward of GMC Jammu on 22 July, died at 10:15 a.m. today. “The deceased was an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police,” they said.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old man from Saderbal Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura, three days after he was admitted to the hospital.

A senior doctor at the tertiary care hospital told GNS that the septuagenarian was having multiple problems and had tested positive after he was admitted to the hospital on July 21. “He died this morning,” the doctor said.

Also, a 65-year-old man from Maharaj Gunj Srinagar having “bilateral pneumonia” died at the SMHS hospital. “He was admitted on July 22 and came out to be covid-19 subsequently. He died this morning,” a senior doctor at SMHS hospital told GNS.

Prior to them, a 65-year-old woman from Malaknag area of Anantnag having underlying ailments such as “Rheumatoid arthritis, pneumonia and hypertension” died due to covid-19, two days after she was admitted to the Government Medical College Anantnag.

“She was covid-19 positive and died early today,” a senior doctor at GMC Anantnag said. So far 270 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu division.