Two more elderly patients die of covid-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll 71

So far, 71 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—nine from Jammu and 62 from the Valley.
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK

The death count due to covid-19 mounted to 71 in Jammu and Kashmir after an 80-year-old from Srinagar and a 65-year-old from Shopian succumbed to the virus at a hospital here, officials said on Thursday.

Dr. Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital told news agency GNS that the octogenarian from Srinagar’s Nawa Bazar area was admitted on June 16 and died the next day. “He was having Hypertension and bilateral pneumonia besides other underlying ailments,” he said.

Regarding Shopian patient, he said, the 65-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday with “acute breathlessness.

A resident of Chakoora Shopian, the sexagenarian’s body is being brought to his hometown, Dr Ramesh Kumar, CMO Shopian told GNS. 

Srinagar district with 17 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 12, eight each in Kulgam and Shopian, six each in Anantnag and Jammu, Kupwara (five),  Budgam (three ), Pulwama (two) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.

