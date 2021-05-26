Two non-local labourers go missing in north Kashmir's Handwara

Two non-local labourers have gone missing from Mawar area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district two days ago.

News agency GNS while quoting the Chief-contractor of the workers identifying himself as Mohammad Shahadat reported that the two workers-Sunil Manjhi, 25, son of Rajan Manjhi of Sitammari district in Bihar and Mohammad Mumtaz, 30,of Muzzafarpur district Bihar went missing while on work at Mirpora Qalamabad in Mawar area – some ten kilometers from main-town Handwara on Monday.

“I was not there at that time and had gone to do some transaction at a local bank”, Shahadat said adding that “It was only once I returned to find out the duo missing from workplace.”

Shahadat said on enquiring from the locals, he learned that the duo was last seen purchasing tobacco from a nearby shop.

He said the duo hasn’t returned yet for almost three days now adding even after looking for them at all possible places, no clue about their whereabouts were known to him so far.

To make the tracing of the duo more difficult, none of them has a cellular phone with them Shahdat said adding they didn’t even have a considerable amount of money with them.

He said he has lodged a missing report with Police Station Qalamabad, who have assured him of all possible help to trace the missing duo.

“I urge the locals in the area to kindly report if they have any knowledge about the two missing persons”, Shahadat added.