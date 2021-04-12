Two OGWs of LeT militant outfit arrested in north Kashmir's Baramulla

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Lashker-e-Toiba militant outfit in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Quoting a police spokesman, news agency GNS reported that on 11th April Police Station Kreeri received reliable information that Bashir Ahmed Bhat son of Late Ghulam Mohd Bhat resident of Mirangund Kreeri and Waseem Ahmed Mir son of Abdul Gani Mir resident of Authoora Kreeri are “instigating and motivating” youth of the Kreeri area to join the militant ranks.

The report quoting the spokesman said that the duo had managed to procure some grenades and other arms and ammunition.

He said the duo were arrested during a search operation and that two Chinese grenades and 20 Live AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession.

Case under relevant laws registered and both have been arrested, added the spokesman.