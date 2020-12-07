Latest News, Pir Panjal
UPDATED: December 7, 2020, 2:40 PM

Two PaK sisters who inadvertently crossed LoC in J&K's Poonch repatriated

“They were handed over to the PaK authorities at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on Monday,” said an official.
Two minor girls who had inadvertently crossed over to this side of Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district were handed over to the Pakistan Administered Kashmir (PaK) authorities on Monday, officials said.

The duo, identified as Laiba Zabair (17) and Sana Zabair (13), are the residents of Abbasspur village of Kahuta tehsil of PaK.

“They were handed over to the PaK authorities at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on Monday,” said an official.

The sisters were apprehended by the Indian army after noticing them moving in Sarla sector along the LoC in Poonch on Sunday, a defense spokesperson had said.

