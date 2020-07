Two paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel were killed in a fratricidal incident in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Monday, reports said.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that there was some altercation among troopers of 49 battalion of the SSB and subsequently the fratricidal killing incident took place in which two of them got killed.

The incident took place at their place of posting, they added.

A senior police officer said they are investigating the incident.