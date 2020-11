Two persons were injured after militants opened fire during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Lalpora area of Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

In a tweet, a police spokesman said that two “unknown persons” were injured after militants fired “indiscriminately” during a CASO in Lalpora.

He said a search operation is underway in the area. “Search in the area is going on,” said the spokesman.

Further details are awaited.