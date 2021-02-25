Two persons receive burn injuries while putting out fire in south Kashmir's Qazigund

Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 25, 2021, 9:57 AM

Two persons suffered burn injuries while they were trying to put out a fire in Churat village of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district last night.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that two persons suffered burn injuries after fire broke out during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in a residential house belonging to Nunda Mohammad Shah.

The injured have been identified as Khurshid Ahmad Shah (40) and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat (37) both from Churat, Qazigund.

Both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors referred one of them to district hospital Anantnag for specialised treatment.

