GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 9:22 PM

Two civilians shot dead in south Kashmir's Bijbehara

While Parrey was a dental technician, Bhat was an auto rickshaw driver
Representational Photo

Two civilians were killed after unknown gunmen fired at them in Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, reports said.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that two civilians were wounded after gunmen fired at them in Jablipura area around 8:05 pm.

The duo, identified as Sanjeed Ahmad Parrey (19) son of Abdul Azeem Parrey and Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Qadir, were shifted to a nearby hospital where Parrey was declared dead on arrival.

He said Bhat was shifted to GMC Anantnag where he succumbed.

While Parrey was a dental technician, Bhat was an auto rickshaw driver, said the report.

The officer said that the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

