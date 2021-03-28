Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 28, 2021, 8:42 PM

Two persons stabbed in Fateh Kadal Srinagar, hospitalized

The injured were identified as Shafat Ahmad Sofi (35) son of Bashir Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Batamaloo and Danish Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Bemina.
Representational Image
Representational Image

Two persons were hospitalized after being stabbed by unknown persons in Baba Demb locality of Fateh Kadal in downtown Srinagar on Sunday.

Sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that some unknown persons stabbed two persons and injured them grievously.

The injured were identified as Shafat Ahmad Sofi (35) son of Bashir Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Batamaloo and Danish Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Bemina.

Sources said that Shafat has received injury on the left side of his abdomen while Danish has received injury in his back and neck.

Meanwhile, an official said that concerned police reached the spot and shifted the duo to SMHS hospital for treatment, however, the attackers fled from the spot.

He said that police have taken the cognisance of the matter and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, medical superintendent SMHS, Dr Nazir Choudhary told KNO that the condition of both the injured was stable.

