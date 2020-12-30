Two pistols, grenades recovered in J&K's Mendhar

Two pistols, seventy pistol rounds and two grenades were recovered from bushes near the Line of Control (LoC) in Dabbi village of Balakote sector in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that the ammunition was recovered on the disclosure of militant associates arrested on Sunday.

“Two pistols, seventy bullets and two grenades have been recovered so far and more searches are going on,” he added.

Three overground workers of the militants were arrested by the police and the army along with grenades over the weekend.