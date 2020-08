Militants attacked a police party in Pulwama district late Tuesday evening, injuring two personnel, official sources said.

They said the militants lobbed a grenade at the police party near Wanpora Pulwama, injuring head constable Khurhsid Ahmad and SPO Ishfaq Ahmad.

The duo suffered splinter injuries and were taken to a hospital. “Both are stable,” they said. A senior police officer told GNS that the duo suffered “minor injuries and are stable.”