Latest News, Pir Panjal
GK Web Desk
Poonch,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 5:58 PM

Two porters wounded as India, Pakistan trade fire along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Both the porters were shifted to the Army hospital for treatment, they said.
GK Web Desk
Poonch,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 5:58 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Two porters working with the army were injured in firing by the Pakistani army from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. 

The porters, identified as Mohammad Giyas (32) son of Mohammad Sulaiman and Altaf Hussain (35) son of Wali Mohammad of Noor Kote, were injured as Pakistan army fired at Bandi Post manned by the army’s 5 Rajput, they said. 

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

Both the porters were shifted to the Army hospital for treatment, they said.

SSP Ramesh Angral Poonch confirmed the incident to news agency GNS.

Tagged in , ,
Related News