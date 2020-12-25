Two porters wounded as India, Pakistan trade fire along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Two porters working with the army were injured in firing by the Pakistani army from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The porters, identified as Mohammad Giyas (32) son of Mohammad Sulaiman and Altaf Hussain (35) son of Wali Mohammad of Noor Kote, were injured as Pakistan army fired at Bandi Post manned by the army’s 5 Rajput, they said.

Both the porters were shifted to the Army hospital for treatment, they said.

SSP Ramesh Angral Poonch confirmed the incident to news agency GNS.