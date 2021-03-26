Two Punjab residents held for allegedly kidnapping girl in north Kashmir's Uri

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two non locals who were allegedly involved in kidnapping a girl from Uri town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.



Quoting police officials, the news agency GNS reported that the girl was duped and lured by a job offer by the duo through social media.



The duo tried to kidnap the girl when they met in person. However, after receiving the information, the police apprehended them in the main town of Uri, said the report.



The accused have been identified as Hardev Singh and Gujrant Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur, Punjab.



SDPO Uri, Junaid Wali told GNS that an FIR Number 25/2021 under sections 366, 109 IPC has been registered at Police Station Uri in this regard and further investigations have been taken up.