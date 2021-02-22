Two Railway Protection Force officials among 5 arrested for running fake job racket

Police in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday claimed to have busted a fake job racket by arresting five persons including two Railway Protection Force officials .

News agency GNS quoted a police statement saying the accused identified as Hafizulla Lone son of Ghulam Hassan Lone, resident of Diver Lolab, Ashiq Hussain Naik son of Ghulam Nabi Naik of Kralgund Qazigund Kulgam, Ather-ul-islam son of Abdul Samad Lone, resident of Devar Lo lab Kupwara, Ajaz Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Gani Lone resident of Tujjar Sharif Sopore and Abdul Rashid Wani son of Abdul Aziz Wani resident of Nagbal Khag Budgam were held by a team from Police Station Baramulla along with three fake and forged appointment orders in Agriculture Department.

Subsequently, a criminal case under FIR NO 17/2021 u/s 420,467,468,471/IPC was registered by police, the statement said.

It further stated that during the course of investigation, it came to fore that a gang is operating from Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla districts in which two constables of Railway Protection Force Budgam are involved and is running a fake job racket and has duped many people and collected hefty amounts from them.

Further investigation into the case is going on and more arrests and recoveries are expected, read the statement.