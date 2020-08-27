Two siblings held during search operation in Qamarwari, pistol magazine recovered: Kashmir Police

Police on Thurdsday arrested two brothers from Barthana area of Qamarwari in summer capital Srinagar and recovered a pistol magazine along with 12 rounds of Ak47 rifle.

A poice officier told news agency GNS that a cordon-and-search-operation was launched in Barthana during which house of a land broker was raided.

During the searches, the police officer claimed that a pistol magazine and 12 rounds of Ak47 were recovered from the house.

He said the house owner, identified as Tariq Ahmad Hajam and his brother Reyaz Ahmad Hajam were arrested. “Further investigation is underway,” the officer added.