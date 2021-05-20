Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 12:02 PM

Two siblings held with six grenades in north Kashmir's Kupwara: police

A case FIR number 160/21 under relevant sections of law has been lodged and further investigations taken up, an official said.
Representational Photo
Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two siblings with six grenades at main-market Kupwara on north Kashmir. 

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that Jahangir Ahmad Hajam,24, a shopkeeper by profession, and Abdul Hameed Hajam,32, a driver, sons of Mangta Hajam, residents of Khairpora Tanghdar, were intercepted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) at a checkpoint. 

Upon searches, the team recovered six grenades from the possession of duo, officials said. 

A senior police officer confirmed to GNS the arrest of the siblings.

He said a case FIR number 160/21 under relevant sections of law has been lodged and further investigations taken up, the officer said.

