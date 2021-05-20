Two siblings held with six grenades in north Kashmir's Kupwara: police

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two siblings with six grenades at main-market Kupwara on north Kashmir.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that Jahangir Ahmad Hajam,24, a shopkeeper by profession, and Abdul Hameed Hajam,32, a driver, sons of Mangta Hajam, residents of Khairpora Tanghdar, were intercepted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) at a checkpoint.

Upon searches, the team recovered six grenades from the possession of duo, officials said.

A senior police officer confirmed to GNS the arrest of the siblings.

He said a case FIR number 160/21 under relevant sections of law has been lodged and further investigations taken up, the officer said.