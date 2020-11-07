Jammu, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 12:55 PM

Two SPOs disengaged, incharge check post suspended after caught taking bribe in viral video

DIG says departmental inquiry ordered against SHO
Representational Photo
Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were disengaged while an incharge of a check post was placed under suspension after a video in which some cops can be seen charging money from truckers in Udhampur went viral on social media.

According to the news agency- KNO, the suspended incharge was posted at Manwal check point of Udhampur Dhar road.

The departmental inquiry was also ordered against Station House Officer (SHO), the agency reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Udhampur Reasi range, Sujit Kumar said that they have taken cognizance of the video regarding entry collection at the checkpoint.

“Incharge naka is hereby placed under suspension with SPOs visible in the video are disengaged from the services with immediate effect,” the DIG said.

He added that a departmental enquiry has also been initiated against the SHO.

