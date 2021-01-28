Two Srinagar teens injured during scuffle, shifted to SKIMS Soura for treatment

Two teenage boys were injured during a scuffle at Malbagh Umer Colony in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, officials said on Thursday.

Official sources told KNO that the duo- Musaib Makdoomi, son of Fayaz Ahmad Makdoomi of Sikhbagh Lal Bazar and Mir Raban, son of Late Rehman Mir of Hazratbal, currently residing in Botshah Mohalla Lal Bazar- had a scuffle late Wednesday evening in Lal Bazar area.

Musaib is said to have received critical injury in his head while as Raban injured his hand in the fight, officials said adding both of them have been shifted to SKIMS Soura for treatment.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan told KNO that the condition of Musaib is so far stable.

However, he said a medical examination will determine the actual situation of the patient after six hours.