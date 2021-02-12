Two strong earthquake tremors jolt Kashmir, cause panic

Two powerful tremors jolted Kashmir valley on Friday night, prompting panicked residents to run out of their homes. The tremors were felt in parts of north India, including Delhi and Punjab, as well.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 5.9-magnitude earthquake took place at Tajikistan-Xinjiang border at 17:01 UTC (10:31 Indian time). It said the quake occurred at a depth of 92 kilometres.

There are reports of minor damages to houses in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. However, there is no report of any loss of life.

“Report of minor cracks to [a] few houses in Hajinar, Prada, Taad, Kandi villages in Tangdhar as of now. Details are being collected,” said SSP Kupwara Shriram Ambarkar.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Seismology, has revised its earlier information in which it had said the epicentre of the earthquake was Amritsar in Punjab.

“National Center for Seismology (NCFS) has reviewed its earlier update about Earthquake and said the epicenter of the quake was Tajikistan not Amritsar. The intensity was 6.3 on the Richter scale,” said a statement.