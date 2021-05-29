Two teachers 'detained' in Baramulla after 'obscene' viral video

Police in the northern district of Baramulla on Saturday said two teachers have been ‘detained for questioning’ after a video containing ‘obscene video chat’ went viral on social media platforms.

In a statement, a police spokesman said they have identified three persons involved in making a “salacious video viral on social media”. He said a man-hunt has been launched to nab the “outsiders involved in the act.”

Giving details, the spokesman said that two teachers — Naseer Ahmad Berwall son of Mungta Barwall and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Amin Mir — both residents of Nambla Uri — had chatted on social media site Facebook with a girl living outside Jammu and Kashmir. “The video chat is obscene and sexual in nature,” said the spokesman.

The woman, as per the spokesman, had chatted with the duo with a purpose to extort money from them. “She had demanded money from both of them in lieu of keeping the video secret and had threatened them to upload it on social media sites in case they failed to do that. She eventually made the video viral on social media,” he said.

The spokesman said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. “Both the teachers have been detained for questioning while three accused persons have also been identified and a hunt has been launched to arrest the accused persons.”