Security forces on Tuesday recovered two UBGL grenades during a cordon and search operation in Zunreshi area of Kralpora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, reports said.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Army’s 14 SIKHLI and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police at Chaupan Mohalla, Zunreshi following inputs.

During the operation, they said, two UBGL grenades were recovered.